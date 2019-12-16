Woman hits two vehicles, home at Rancho Villa

A woman crashed into two parked vehicles and a home Saturday night at Rancho Villa Mobile Home Park, police reported.
Officers were called at 10 p.m. after reports say 64-year-old Barbara A. Zohner was driving a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV erratically
Zohner, a Walla Walla resident, collided with two vehicles parked at different residences and a home at Rancho Villa, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said this morning.
When it became clear she might be impaired, Washington State Patrol came to assist, he said. Zohner was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Knudson said.
After a search warrant was issued for a blood draw, Zohner was placed under arrest, sedated and left at the hospital for the evening, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said.
Nobody was able to provide patient information at Providence St. Mary this morning.