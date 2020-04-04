By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police arrested a man for shooting his estranged girlfriend early Saturday, according to authorities.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in a news release that officers responded to the 1700 block of Walla Walla Avenue around 12:17 a.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported inside a residence.
When police arrived, they found a woman inside the reported residence with a gunshot wound in her lower back, according to the release.
The woman was taken to an unspecified hospital with serious injuries.
Police arrested Jordan L. Guerra, 29, of Walla Walla for first-degree assault in connection to the shooting. He was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on the felony charge with no bond or bail data available as of Saturday afternoon.
Knudson said no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation.