A two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of Pendleton on Tuesday resulted in injuries to both drivers, including a man from Walla Walla.
Daniel A. Rhoads, 30, of Walla Walla, and Jerrod J. Steel, 45, of Pendleton, were transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after the early morning crash. No information about their conditions was available.
According to an Oregon State Police report, at about 5:54 a.m. Rhoads, heading south, drove his Audi A4 into the northbound lane and collided with Steel's Nissan Rogue.
A charge against Rhoads for reckless driving has been referred to the Umatilla County District Attorney for consideration, OSP reported.