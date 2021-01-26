A man is dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday morning in Walla Walla County.
Washington State Patrol officials said Jay S. Clark, 68, of Chelan, Wash., was eastbound one mile west of Lowden at about 10:49 a.m. when his 1998 Dodge Ram crossed the center line.
The pickup collided with a westbound 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Dixie Basel, 69, of Walla Walla, said Trooper Chris Thorson, public information officer.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, officials reported.
Basel was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The highway was partially closed for several hours for investigation and removal of the vehicles, Thorson said.