Several abandoned vehicles got the attention of deputies in Umatilla County this week.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 22: Deputies investigated a burglary from a storage shed in the 300 block of Short Road in Touchet at 10 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 23: Deputies investigated a trespass on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 12:25 a.m.
March 22: Deputies investigated a trespass on East Van Buren Street in Athena at 5:20 a.m. and a report of graffiti near the intersection of Broad and Pomeroy streets in Weston at 7:03 a.m.
March 21: Deputies went out to Second Street in Athena to investigate an abandoned vehicle at 10:13 a.m.
Later, two more abandoned vehicles took deputies to Milton-Freewater: first, on Mader Lane at 11:22 a.m. and then on Gabriel Court at 6:13 p.m.
