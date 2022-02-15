A busy past few days for local law enforcement contained a bright spot when WWPD officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect in connection to its theft.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 14: Officers began Valentine’s Day serving a warrant in the 2500 block of Isaacs Avenue at 8:16 a.m.
Later, they investigated a vehicle prowl in the 1100 block of Willow Street at 12:43 p.m., arrested a person with a warrant in the 600 block of West Tietan Street at 1:36 p.m. and investigated a theft in the 900 block of Bonsella Street at 2:41 p.m.
Feb. 13: On Sunday morning, police investigated a report of a person violating a protection order using a phone in the 1800 block of Plaza Way at 5:59 a.m.
Then, at 6:01 a.m., officers investigated a theft in the 1600 block of East Alder Street.
On Sunday afternoon, officers arrested someone with a warrant at the intersection of West Cherry Street and Martha Street at 12:04 p.m.
They then investigated two thefts: one in the 600 block of Boyer Avenue at 12:13 p.m. and one in the 1600 block of West Rose Street at 1:57 p.m.
Later, they investigated a burglary in the 1400 block of Heritage Road at 5:14 p.m.
Feb. 12: Saturday for the WWPD began with officers investigating the theft of a vehicle in the 800 block of North Main Street at 1:49 a.m.
Later, they arrested someone with a warrant in the 00 block of East Oak Street at 1:18 p.m. and investigated a theft in the 1600 block of West Poplar Street at 7:36 p.m.
Feb. 11: Early Friday morning, officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver of the vehicle in the 1200 block of Francis Avenue at 3:01 a.m.
In the afternoon, police investigated three thefts: first, a theft and run was reported in the 1900 block of Melrose Street at 12:37 p.m., then a package theft was reported in the 400 block of West Maple Street at 1:12 p.m. and finally a theft led to an arrest in the 2500 block of East Isaacs Avenue at 1:28 p.m.
Later in the day, officers responded to two hit-and-run collisions, one in the 900 block of Emma Street at 3:54 p.m., and the other at the intersection of East Rose Street and North Spokane Street at 7:48 p.m.
Feb. 10: Officers responded to a burglary in the 2100 block of South Second Avenue at 7:21 a.m.
Feb. 9: Officers took a report of harassment at Pioneer Middle School at 4:21 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 12: At 9:50 a.m., officers investigated a theft near the intersection of De Haven Street and Southwest First Avenue.
Later, they made two warrant arrests: one near the intersection of Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Elizabeth Street at 4:09 p.m. and one near the intersection of Miller Street and Northeast Third Avenue at 5:18 p.m.
