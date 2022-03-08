es

A traffic stop leading to a drug arrest in Walla Walla headlines the latest edition of the safety log.

Walla Walla Police Department

March 5: A traffic stop ended with officers arresting someone on drug charges in the 100 block of North Spokane Street 3:06 p.m.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

March 7: Officers arrested a person for trespassing in the 1100 block of Lamb Street at 2:18 a.m.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

March 8: Deputies investigated a report of a prowler on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 12:54 a.m.

March 7: Deputies investigated a report of fraud on Wildhorse Road in Athena at 3:38 p.m.

A report of a prowler took deputies to North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 6:26 p.m.

Walla Walla Fire Department

March 4: Crews responded to two two-vehicle collisions, one at the intersection of Isaacs and Wilbur avenues at 3:47 p.m. and one at the intersection of Myra Road and C Street at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin.

