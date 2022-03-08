A traffic stop leading to a drug arrest in Walla Walla headlines the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 5: A traffic stop ended with officers arresting someone on drug charges in the 100 block of North Spokane Street 3:06 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 7: Officers arrested a person for trespassing in the 1100 block of Lamb Street at 2:18 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 8: Deputies investigated a report of a prowler on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 12:54 a.m.
March 7: Deputies investigated a report of fraud on Wildhorse Road in Athena at 3:38 p.m.
A report of a prowler took deputies to North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 6:26 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
March 4: Crews responded to two two-vehicle collisions, one at the intersection of Isaacs and Wilbur avenues at 3:47 p.m. and one at the intersection of Myra Road and C Street at 4:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.