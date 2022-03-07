A report of indecent exposure in Walla Walla highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 6: Officers began Sunday responding to a burglary in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street at 1:05 a.m. and arresting someone with a warrant in the 300 block of Chase Avenue at 6:52 p.m.
Later, they served a warrant in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue at 1:17 p.m. and arrested a person for reckless driving near the 2100 block of South Second Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
That evening, they recovered a missing bicycle in the 2100 block of Tacoma Street at 5:01 p.m., investigated a theft in the 800 block of Roosevelt Court at 5:06 p.m. and responded to a burglary in the 300 block of North Second Avenue at 7:37 p.m.
March 5: Officers spent Saturday serving a warrant near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Moore Street at 11:39 a.m., arresting a person with a warrant in the 100 block of North Spokane Street at 3:34 p.m. and responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue at 8:46 p.m.
March 4: Officers went to the Washington State Penitentiary to investigate an assault at 9:57 p.m.
Officers responded to three reports of theft Friday in the 300 block of Bellevue Avenue at 10:27 a.m., the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at 12:47 p.m. and the 1500 block of Catherine Street at 2:19 p.m.
Later, they arrested a person with a warrant in the 400 block of West Rose Street at 2:53 p.m.
A report of indecent exposure brought officers to the 100 block of South Tausick Way at 7:56 p.m.
Officers ended the day in the 100 block of Thorne Street, responding a report of graffiti at 8:05 p.m.
March 3: Officers investigated a theft in the 1400 block of West Rose Street at 9:36 p.m. and identity theft in the 1800 block of Plaza Way at 10:58 p.m.
Later, they served two warrants: first in the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue at 1:39 p.m. and then in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 2:37 p.m.
At 9:22 p.m., officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue.
March 2: Officers responded to a burglary in the 400 block of Woodland Avenue at 12:05 p.m. and arrested someone with a warrant near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Moore Street.
Later, they investigated a theft in the 600 block of North Seventh Avenue at 2:15 p.m. and a disturbance in the 100 block of North Tukannon Street at 5:19 p.m.
March 1: Officers responded to a report of forgery in the 2900 block of Isaacs Avenue at 3:04 p.m. and a disturbance in the 700 block of Daisy Lane at 6:40 p.m.
College Place Police Department
March 7: Officers checked out a broken windows at a storage building in the 100 block of Northeast Rose Street at 6:51 a.m.
March 5: Officers investigated a report of items stolen overnight from four cars parked in the 200 block of Whitman Drive at 9:01 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Dept.
March 6: Officers arrested someone for alleged violation of a protection order in the 1100 block Helen Avenue at 9:31 p.m.
March 5: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 100 block of Northeast Second Avenue at 2:42 p.m.
March 4: Officers arrested someone for theft in the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue at 9:07 a.m. and investigated a report of a broken vehicle window in the 700 block of South Mill Street at 11:39 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office
March 6: Deputies investigated a theft in the 8100 block of Casey Road in Prescott at 12:50 p.m.
March 5: Deputies responded a report of an assault on correctional staff at the Walla Walla County Jail at 3:23 p.m.
March 3: Deputies took a report of credit card fraud in the 2000 block of Old Milton Highway near Walla Walla at 2:38 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 6: Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on West Ballou Road in Milton-Freewater at 10:24 a.m.
Later, deputies were in Weston in response to a report of harassment on North Franklin Street at 12:01 p.m.
Back in Milton-Freewater, deputies responded to a report of a prowler on North Elizabeth Street at 7:55 p.m.
March 4: Deputies responded to a theft on South First Street in Athena at 1:44 p.m.
