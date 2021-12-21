As the holiday week gets started, law enforcement responded to reports of vandalism, thefts and unwanted guests at a local motel.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 21: At 1:53 a.m., officers went to the motel Super 8 by Wyndham Walla Walla for an unwanted person. When they arrived, they found not one but two unwanted guests. They also discovered both were violating a no-contact order. One person was arrested, the other was removed from the motel.
Dec. 20: Officers spent Monday investigating a vandalized portable restroom at the Mill Creek Sports Complex at 1:10 p.m. and executing an arrest warrant in the 200 block of Sumach Street at 6:10 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 20: Deputies were called to a store in Athena with its doors left open at 7:48 a.m. Deputies also responded to a theft in Weston at 5:37 p.m.
