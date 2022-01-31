When local officers weren’t making warrant arrests over the weekend, they were investigating a report of a stolen snowmobile and responding to several thefts.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 30: A busy Sunday for the Walla Walla Police Department saw officers investigate a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street at 6:27 a.m., arrest a person with a warrant near North Second Avenue and East Rose Street at 9:01 a.m. and arrest another person with a warrant in the 400 block of East Alder Street at 2:13 p.m.
Later, officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue at 2:53 p.m. and arrested yet another person with a warrant in the 300 block of Chase Avenue at 3:17 p.m..
They then responded to a theft in the 400 block of West Alder Street at 8:07 p.m. and harassment in the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at 9:59 p.m.
Jan. 29: What began as a traffic stop ended in the arrest of a person with a warrant in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 11:47 a.m.
Later, officers investigated a theft and arrested someone for investigation in the 1500 block of West Poplar Street at 1:53 p.m.
Jan. 28: Officers investigated a report of a stolen snowmobile and trailer in the 1600 block of South Third Avenue at 8:42 p.m. and arrested someone with a warrant near the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Chase Avenue at 2:36 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31: Deputies were called to a disturbance on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater at 6:03 a.m.
Jan. 30: The Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned vehicle report on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 12:10 p.m.
Jan. 29: Deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater at 3:41 p.m.
