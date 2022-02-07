Walla Walla police investigated three vehicle prowls in the city on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 7: Officers arrested a man with a warrant in the 300 block of Chase Avenue at 2:19 a.m.
Feb. 6: WWPD responded to a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue at 2:59 a.m. Then police investigated another vehicle prowl in the 700 block of North Seventh Street at 5:03 a.m. Later, they went to yet another vehicle prowl in the 130 block of Bryant Avenue at 8:55 p.m.
Feb. 5: Officers began the weekend arresting two suspects with warrants in the 1200 block of West Poplar Street at 9:54 a.m.
Later, officers investigated an assault in the 800 block of Statesman Street at 11:31 p.m.
Feb. 4: Officers spent Friday responding to criminal mischief in the 200 block of North Third Avenue at 7:15 a.m., a burglary in the 800 block of North Ninth Avenue at 8:17 a.m., threats and harassment in the 1300 block of North 13th Avenue at 10:48 a.m., a weapons violation near the intersection of Waverly and White streets at 1:47 p.m. and a theft in the 00 block of West Morton Street at 9:43 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 5: Officers made a DUI arrest in the 600 block of County Road at 9:59 p.m.
Feb. 4: Officers arrested a man with a warrant in the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue at 1:31 p.m.
Uamatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7: Deputies investigated a burglary on Elliot Road in Milton-Freewater at 4:29 a.m.
Feb. 6: Deputies responded to Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater after a report of gunfire heard in the area at 2:18 p.m. However, they were not able to find anything in the area.
Feb. 4: Deputies went out to the post office in Athena to investigate possible drug activity at 5:32 p.m.
