Walla Walla police kept busy Wednesday and Thursday with multiple thefts, several warrant arrests and a stolen vehicle investigation involving a firearm.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 13: Thursday was a busy day for the WWPD. Officers began the day executing an out-of-state arrest warrant near North Ninth Avenue and West Pine Street at 2:03 a.m.
They then responded to two thefts: one in the 800 block of West Rose Street at 8:41 a.m., and one in the 1900 block of Melrose Street at 10:05 a.m. At 10:22 a.m., police investigated a vehicle prowl in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue.
Next, officers arrested someone on a warrant at the intersection of North Eighth Avenue and West Elm Street at noon and investigated a vehicle theft in the 1000 block of West Main Street at 1:32 p.m.
Officers were called to a death investigation on Melrose Street at 2:20 p.m. before arresting two more people on warrants in the 300 block of West Cherry Street at 3:23 p.m. and in the 1100 block of West Rees Avenue at around that time.
Jan 12: Officers served a warrant in the 800 block of North Seventh Avenue at 1:28 p.m. Later, they responded to a disturbance involving harassment on West Main Street at 6:28 p.m. and investigated a stolen vehicle with a gun inside in the 300 block of South Eighth Avenue at 7:38 p.m,
