One investigation by local law enforcement this week looked into a person peering through the window of a home and trying to open the front door.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 20: Officers responded to a violation of a protection order in the 300 block of Whitman Street at 3:09 p.m. and trespassing in the 700 block of Rose Street at 4:21 p.m.
Jan. 19: Officers arrested two people on warrants: one in the 400 block of Chase Avenue at 8:32 a.m. and one in the 100 block of South Ninth Avenue at 4:31 p.m.
Later, officers responded to theft of a package in the 200 block of Willard Street at 5:36 p.m.
At 9:16 p.m., officers went to an assault in the 1000 block of Taumarson Road.
Jan. 16: Officers investigated a call about someone looking through a window of a home and trying to open the front door in the 100 block of West Maple Street at 6:19 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 21: Officers took a hit-and-run report involving a parked car in the 400 block of North Columbia Street. No one was injured.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21: Deputies provided assistance in Franklin County to investigate a possible discharged firearm in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue in Pasco.
Jan. 20: Deputies responded to two assaults Thursday: one in the 400 block of Baldwin Road north of College Place at 2:34 a.m. and one in the 100 block of South D Street in Prescott at 11:08 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 20: Deputies arrested someone on a warrant on Main Street in Athena at 1:58 p.m. Later, they responded to a report of gunfire near South Main Street and Basket Mountain Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:27 p.m.
