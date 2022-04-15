A report of someone driving off without paying for gas at a Conoco station highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 14: Officers investigated two thefts Thursday morning: first, in the 300 block of Woodland Avenue at 6:16 a.m. and then in the 100 block of Whitman Street at 9:47 a.m.
Later, they responded to a report of someone pumping gas and driving off in the 100 block of South Ninth Avenue at 1:22 p.m.
Finally, two people were cited and released for unlawful storage of property near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Elm Street at 1:40 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 13: Deputies investigated the theft of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Shelton Road at 1:31 p.m. and arrested someone with a warrant near state Route 125 and Harvey Road at 2:32 p.m.
