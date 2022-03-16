Two more vehicle prowls in Walla Walla (on top of multiple earlier this week) highlight the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 16: Officers arrested someone with a warrant near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Willow Street at 12:09 a.m.
March 15: Officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 1300 block of Dell Avenue at 7:13 a.m.
They then arrested someone with a warrant near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Elm Street at 8:44 a.m.
Later, police made contact with a person reporting a laptop theft in the 100 block of East Alder Street at 2:38 p.m. and investigated trespassing in the 200 block of East Cherry Street at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:35 p.m., officers investigated the theft of a bicycle in the 00 block of George Street.
March 14: Officers took a report of a vehicle prowl near the Howard and Washington streets at 4:24 p.m.
College Place Police Department
March 15: Officers assisted at a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of College Avenue and 13th Street at 4:26 p.m. No one was injured in the crash.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 15: Deputies were in Weston investigating a report of trespassing on Pine Creek Road at 9:12 p.m.
Later they investigated another case of trespassing, this time in Milton-Freewater, at the Outwest Motel on Highway 11 at 11:38 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.