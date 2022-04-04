A complaint of indecent exposure in Walla Walla highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 3: At 1:57 a.m., officers were sent to a vehicle off the roadway at Elm Street and Eighth Avenue. When they arrived, they arrested one person on suspicion of a DUI.
Later that morning, officers responded to a theft in the 00 block of Rose Street at 7:59 a.m.
Then, they investigated two burglaries: one in the 900 block of Willow Street at 11:55 a.m. and one in the 1000 block of Bonnie Brae Street at 1:11 p.m.
April 2: Officers began Saturday responding to a noise complain in the 100 block of Bryant Avenue at 4:49 a.m. and a hit-and-run collision in the 1600 block of Trio Lane at 8:15 a.m.
Later, officers served a warrant in the 100 block of West Main Street at 10:26 a.m.
At 11:07 a.m., officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 1600 block of Plaza Way.
That evening, police investigated a complaint of indecent exposure at the corner of Cayuse and President streets at 5:06 p.m.
They made another warrant arrest at Boyer Avenue and Merriam Street at 5:39 p.m.
At 8:01 p.m., officers arrested someone for a code violation at Fourth Avenue and Poplar Street at 8:22 p.m.
A fight broke in the 1300 block of The Dalles Military Road at 8:22 p.m., leading to one person being arrested.
At 9:20 p.m., officers investigated a theft in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street.
Finally, officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Street at 10:27 p.m.
April 1: April Fool’s Day began for the WWPD with officers investigating a theft in the 700 block of Main Street at 8:36 a.m.
It wasn’t a prank when officers made a warrant arrest in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 9:34. a.m.
Officers took a stalking report in the 1800 block of Leonard Drive at 9:42 a.m.
Officers served a warrant at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Wilbur Avenue at 1:29 p.m.
Police served another warrant at Ninth Avenue and Pine Street at 5:43 p.m.
Officers made a traffic stop that led to a DUI arrest in the 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue at 10:38 p.m.
College Place Police Department
April 3: Officers investigated two reports of vehicle windows damaged overnight in the 1100 block of Southeast Birch Avenue at 8:32 a.m. Police said the damage could be from a BB gun.
Officer looked into vehicle theft at First Street and Clay Avenue at 10:28 a.m.
Later, officers investigated a theft in the 00 block of Northwest Birch Avenue at 11:23 a.m.
Finally, officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Myra Road and 12th Avenue at 1:07 p.m. No one was injured.
April 1: Officers were called to two crashes Friday afternoon: first at the intersection of Whitman Drive and College Avenue at 1:49 p.m. and then at Larch Avenue and Sydnee Lane at 3:15 p.m.
Later, police investigated a burglary in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue at 5:16 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 3: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 1100 block of North Columbia Street at 10:52 a.m.
Later, officers investigated a vandalized tire in the 600 block of North Main Street at 12:30 p.m. and a report of graffiti in the 200 block of De Haven Street at 3:23 p.m.
April 1: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 100 block of Northwest First Avenue at 5 p.m.
