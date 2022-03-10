Wednesday, March 9, saw local law enforcement officers investigating an assault and a vehicle prowl, serving a warrant and responding to a collision.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 9: Officers spent Wednesday morning responding to a protection order violation in the 00 block of North Third Avenue at 10:08 a.m. and investigating a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of North Spokane Street at 11:51 p.m.
Then, they served a warrant near the intersection of Kelly Place and The Dalles Military Road at 1:26 p.m., investigated a theft in the 600 block of Roosevelt Street at 3:28 p.m. and responded to an assault in the 100 block of North Touchet Street at 4:19 p.m.
Later, a WWPD officer assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation at 8:08 p.m.
March 7: Officers investigated a report of dangerous driving near the intersection of Isaacs and Wilbur avenues at 7:11 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 9: Deputies assisted at a collision on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 3:56 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.