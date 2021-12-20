Thefts, vehicle prowls and a report of indecent exposure kept local public safety agencies busy during the weekend before Christmas.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 19: Officers spent Sunday responding to a vehicle prowl at Ming Court on Isaacs Avenue at 9:09 a.m., another in the 600 block of East Alder Street at 12:19 p.m., and a third in the 1600 block of University Drive at 1:48 p.m.
Dec. 18: Saturday’s police activity included follow up on a vehicle prowl in the 1300 block of West Poplar Street at 12:45 a.m., vandalism on a U.S. Highway 12 overpass at 7:53 a.m., and a report of trespassing at the hotel Super 8 by Wynham Walla Walla, 2315 Eastgate Street North, at 9:07 a.m.
Dec. 17: A busy Friday for WWPD involved an indecent exposure complaint near Second Street and East Birch Street at 9:47 a.m. Officers also went to a burglary in the 400 block of Alder Street at 11:06 a.m., a theft in the 2200 block of Isaacs Avenue at 3:23 p.m. and a vehicle prowl in the 1600 block of Plaza Way at 9:47 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 19: On Sunday, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Burbank.
Dec. 18: On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office took a report of stolen mail, including credit cards that were activated and used.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 18: Officers responded to two cases of malicious mischief Saturday. First, something was reported to be on fire on top of a fire hydrant, and two youths were seen running from the fire at 10:49 p.m. Later, electrical lines were cut to the city's Christmas tree at 11:13 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 19: Police took a report of a broken window on a vehicle parked at a home in the 100 block of Northwest First Avenue at 10:10 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 18: Deputies responded to a fight at Kelly’s Restaurant and Lounge on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 9:54 p.m. No additional information was provided.
Dec. 17: Two vehicle collisions in the Milton-Freewater area happened Friday morning. Later, a fight occurred on Main Street in Athena at 10:47 p.m.
