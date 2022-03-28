Walla Walla police had a vehicle towed after its driver ran from a traffic stop on foot.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 27: Officers began Sunday investigating reckless endangerment in the 600 block of Cherry Street.
Later, officers arrested a man accused making threats against his parents in the 600 block of Fern Avenue at 12:31 p.m.
At 4:51 p.m., officers were in the 1600 block of Plaza Way investigating a report of a stolen credit card.
That evening, officers arrested a person accused of assault in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue at 8:03 p.m.
March 26: Saturday morning saw police investigating criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Lancer Drive at 9:22 a.m.
At 10:44 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the 1200 block of South 12th Avenue, but the driver pulled into an alley and fled on foot. Officers had the vehicle towed.
March 25: A busy Friday for the WWPD started with officers investigating a report of someone smashing a window of a pickup truck in the 1900 block of Leonard Drive at 6:52 a.m.
Shortly afterward, officers investigated two thefts: one in the 2900 block of Melrose Street at 7:49 a.m. and one in the 900 block of East Alder Street at 8:22 a.m.
Later that morning, officers investigated a report of another car having its windows broken, this time in the 2000 block of Lark Drive, at 9:47 a.m.
At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the Washington State Penitentiary to investigate assault of a staff member.
Back in the 2000 block of Lark Drive, officers took a report of a stolen video game console at 11:03 a.m.
At 1:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of West Tietan Street.
Later, officers investigated an assault in the 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road at 8:46 p.m. and a burglary in the 100 block of Bryant Avenue at 9:39 p.m.
A busy final two hours of Friday night saw officers responding to reckless activity involving fire at a gas station in the 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue at 10:10 p.m., a vandalized vehicle in the 600 block of East Tietan Street at 10:16 p.m. and an assault in the 1300 block of West Pine Street at 11:17 p.m.
College Place Police Department
March 25: Officers investigated a burglary in the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street at 11:55 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 27: Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle in the 00 block of Farmland Road south of College Place at 9:59 a.m.
March 28: Deputies checked into fraud in the 3700 block of Pranger Road south of Walla Walla at 7:54 a.m.
Later, they responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 3300 block of Peppers Bridge Road south of College Place at 12:28 p.m.
And that afternoon, a traffic stop ended with a driver being arrested in the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 12 at 4:43 p.m.
