Two traffic stops in Walla Walla this week ended in arrests when officers realized that involved parties had warrants.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 24: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of West Birch Street at 8:53 a.m.
March 23: A traffic stop near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Poplar Street at 10:25 a.m. ended with an arrest when officers found the subject of the stop had an active warrant.
Later that morning, officers investigated a report of trespassing in the 300 block of North Second Avenue at 11:37 a.m.
At 3:59 p.m., officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
March 22: What started as a traffic stop near the intersection of Poplar and Avery streets ended in the warrant arrest of a person in the passenger seat at 2:49 p.m. The driver was cited for a traffic violation.
College Place Police Department
March 25: Officers investigated the theft of four tires in the 1700 block of Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard at 6:35 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 23: Deputies investigated two burglaries: one in the 00 block of Touchet Gardena Road in Touchet at 10:35 a.m. and one in the 2400 block of Blacksnake Ridge Road at 1:57 p.m.
March 22: Deputies investigated a burglary of a storage shed in the 300 block of Short Road in Touchet at 10 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 24: Deputies responded to several calls in Milton-Freewater Thursday morning.
First, they investigated a report of graffiti a Marie Dorian Park at 7:36 a.m.
Then, they responded to a complaint of criminal mischief at Lafore Farms at 8:13 a.m.
They responded to a disturbance on Appleton Road at 10:19 a.m.
Finally, they responded to a report of an illegally parked car on Walla Walla River Road at 10:39 a.m.
Elsewhere, deputies investigated a burglary at a storage complex on East Main Street in Athena at 10:55 a.m.
Still in Athena, deputies made a warrant arrest at Weston-McEwen High School at 1:40 p.m.
Finally, back in Milton-Freewater, deputies responded to a collision on Highway 11 near Ranch and Home at 4:13 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.