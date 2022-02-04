An investigation of a stolen U-Haul trailer highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 3: Officers investigated a report of a trespass in the 1100 block of North 13th Avenue at 7:35 a.m.
Later, a WWPD officer assisted officers in College Place by helping to investigate a burglary at Walmart at 1:10 p.m.
At 1:45 p.m., officers arrested a person with a warrant near the intersection of East Main Street and North Spokane Street.
Feb. 2: Officers began a busy Wednesday by investigating a vehicle prowl in the 500 block of North Second Street at 6:31 a.m., a theft in the 1300 block of The Dalles Military Road at 8:17 a.m. and a burglary in the 1700 block of Isaacs Avenue at 8:31 a.m.
Later, they went out to the 1160 block of Dell Avenue to investigate a report of a trespass at 11:20 a.m.
A burglary report took officers to the 400 block of North Wilbur Street at 2:23 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen U-Haul trailer in the 2800 block of Melrose Street at 2:50 p.m., before investigating a theft in the 950 block of Whitman Street at 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3: Deputies investigated a theft at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena at 11:48 a.m.
