This special, extended edition of the Emergency Services log looks at what the Walla Walla Police Department was up to over Christmas weekend and the days since.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 28: Officers responded to a weapons violation near North Second Avenue and West Pine Street at 12:03 p.m. and arrested a person accused of trespassing in the 400 block of Boyer Avenue at 5:49 p.m.
Dec. 27: Police responded to a vehicle prowl early Monday in the 1500 block of Kelly Place at 7:34 a.m. Later, officers investigated reports of fraud at Gesa Credit Union at 8:17 a.m. and in the 1000 block of Murphy Lane at 10:24 a.m. Officers then executed a warrant in the 800 block of North Seventh Avenue at 2:18 p.m.
Dec. 26: Officers spent the morning after Christmas responding to a public disturbance of noise on the 400 block of West Alder Street at 1:28 a.m. and theft of tools at the 1000 block of Willow Street at 7:49 a.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas day for the WWPD was spent responding to four disturbances: first at 12:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Howard Street, then at 3:46 a.m. in the 200 block of South Tausick Way, another at 9:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of Isaacs Avenue and finally at 9:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Juniper Street.
Dec. 24: Officers began a busy Christmas Eve by responding to a violation of a protection order in the 300 block of Newell Street at 12:30 a.m.
They then investigated a case of malicious mischief in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue at 7:31 a.m., executed a warrant in the 500 block of South Ninth Avenue at 8:50 a.m. and investigated a report of child abuse in the 1500 block of East Alder Street at 9:53 a.m.
Later, police investigated a theft in the 1800 block of Isaacs Avenue at 11:40 a.m., an assault (in which a suspect was arrested) in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue at 11:58 a.m., and fraud in the 00 block of Parkwood Circle at 12:10 p.m.
At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to Ulta Beauty where someone was accused of some last-minute Christmas shoplifting.
Police then responded to two more reports of malicious mischief: one in the 800 block of Emma Street at 4:39 p.m. and another in the 800 block of West Birch Street at 7:22 p.m.
Later in the night, officers responded to a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of Catherine Street at 8:04 p.m., and arrested a suspect accused of trespassing in the 1600 block of West poplar Street at 8:30 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28: Deputies responded to a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of Duncan Lane in the county at 6:53 a.m. and a violation of a protection order in the 300 block of West Alder Street in Walla Walla at 2:04 p.m.
Dec. 27: A burglary was reported at the 3400 block of Isaacs Ave at 7:32 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28: Deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Fourth Street in Athena at 3:59 p.m. No one was injured.
Deputies then responded to a report of fraud at the Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 7:09 p.m.
— From U-B reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.