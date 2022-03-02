Assault investigations and warrant arrests have kept the Walla Walla Police Department busy this week.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 2: Officers arrested three people with warrants early Wednesday morning. First, they arrested two people when serving a warrant near the intersection of North Blue Street and Isaacs Avenue at 12:21 a.m.
At 1:13 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue and discovered the driver had a warrant.
March 1: Officers began the month investigating a vehicle theft in the 200 block of East Poplar Street at 6:23 a.m. and a vehicle prowl in the 1200 block of Umatilla Street at 9:22 a.m.
They then served one warrant in the 700 block of West Main Street at 11:43 a.m. and another in the 2500 block of Isaacs Avenue at 2:57 p.m.
An investigation into an assault in the 300 block of a Chase Avenue led to an arrest at 3:05 p.m.
Later, police responded to a fight between three people in the 400 block of North Second Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
Finally, officers served a warrant in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue at 4:30 p.m. and investigated a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Palouse Street at 6:21 p.m.
Feb. 28: Officers arrested a person for theft in the 900 block of South Ninth Avenue at 8:49 a.m. and investigated a burglary in the 1100 block of West Elm Street at 9:41 a.m.
Later they arrested someone with a warrant in the 2200 block of Isaacs Avenue at 11:38 p.m.
Feb. 27: A busy Sunday for the WWPD began with officers going to The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Convention Center on Rose Street to arrest a person with a warrant at 4:47 a.m.
Officers then investigated three vehicle prowls. First, they responded to the 1400 block of Pine Street at 9:17 a.m. Then they investigated two separate prowls in 00 block of Oak Street at 9:27 a.m. and at 10:19 a.m.
In the afternoon, officers looked into a report of a protection order violation in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 2:36 p.m. and responded to yet another vehicle prowl in the 300 block of Linden Lane at 2:55 p.m.
In the evening, officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 900 block of Willow Street at 5:13 p.m.
Later, they responded to a report of an intoxicated person blocking the roadway near the intersection of East Alder Street and East Poplar Street at 9:19 p.m.
A report of a protection order violation took officers to the 1800 block of Plaza Way at 10:26 p.m.
Officers ended the day responding to an assault in the 300 block of East Sumach Street at 10:43 p.m.
Feb. 26: Police responded to trespassing in the 00 block of East Oak Street at 10:31 a.m. Later, they went to a disturbance in the 900 block of Burns Street at 2:05 p.m.
At 6:11 p.m., officers arrested someone for theft in the 700 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 2: Deputies investigated a disturbance on East Van Buren Street in Athena at 5:21 a.m.
March 1: Deputies responded to a noise complaint on South Broad Street in Weston at 3:50 p.m.
Deputies were in Milton-Freewater in response to an assault reported at McLoughlin High School on Main Street at 5:46 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.