Walla Walla police officers spent much of the weekend arresting people with warrants.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 10: Officers began Sunday responding to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Spokane Street at 12:44 a.m.
Later, they arrested two people with warrants: one in the 00 block of Walnut Street at 11:36 a.m., and one in the 600 block of East Rose Street at 7:50 p.m.
A report of a tampered-with mailbox took officers to the 2200 block of Garrison Street at 8:08 p.m.
At 8:09 p.m., officers investigated trespassing in the 1000 block of Isaacs Avenue.
April 9: Officers took a missing-person report in the 500 block of South Third Avenue at 2:10 a.m.
Later that morning, they arrested someone for alleged possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver in the 200 block of Eagan Street at 10:08.
Someone turned in a lost wallet to the department at 4:33 p.m.
Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 7:21 p.m.
And finally, they investigated a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of Chase Avenue at 8 p.m.
April 8: Officers investigated criminal mischief in the 700 block of North 12th Avenue at 5:56 a.m.
Later, they made two warrant arrests: first, in the 00 block of West Alder Street at 8:49 a.m., and then in the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:01 a.m.
Officers dealt with a vandalized vehicle near Whitman College at 11:35 a.m.
At 1:47 p.m., officers investigated a burglary in the 1600 block of West Rose Street.
Officers made another warrant arrest in the 200 block of East Alder Street at 5:33 p.m.
