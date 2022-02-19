Multiple warrant arrests and someone arrested for obstruction during a different person's arrest highlight the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 17: Officers investigated vandalism to a vehicle in the 600 block of Locust Street at 12:56 a.m.
Later, they responded to two assaults including one in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue at 3:04 p.m. and another in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at 5:31 p.m.
Feb. 16: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of North Spokane Street at 1:42 p.m. While they were doing so, another person was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Later, officers investigated vandalism of a window at the T-Mobile store on West Alder Street at 6:48 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 17: Officers arrested a person with a warrant on Raspberry Loop at 5:10 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 18: Deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater at 4:22 a.m.
Feb. 17: Deputies went to a collision on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 10:48 a.m. and a report of fraud on Hurst Lane in Milton-Freewater at 11:22 a.m.
Later, they headed to Weston to look into a noise complaint on South Broad Street at 1:56 p.m.
Back in Milton-Freewater, deputies investigated a report of a trespass on Highway 11 at 8:45 p.m. The caller said about five people were in front of his house demanding he give them a dog he didn't have, and they would not leave.
