A busy Thursday for the Walla Walla police department ended with the arrest of a man reportedly attempting to shatter a sliding glass door.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 28: Police arrested a man with a warrant near West Main Street and North 10th Avenue at 1:05 a.m.
Jan. 27: Officers began a busy Thursday by investigating trespassing in the 00 block of West Rose Street at 12:50 a.m. They also responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of Eagan Street at 1:50 a.m. Later that morning, officers investigated a theft in the 2500 block of Isaacs Avenue at 10:31 a.m.
At 3:20 p.m., officers took a report of credit card fraud in the 00 block of North Third Avenue. Later, they investigated an assault in the 500 block of Offner Road at 7:57 p.m.
Officers then went out to the 400 block of West Poplar Street in response to an unwanted person at 10:17 p.m. When they arrived, they were told the person had attempted to shatter a sliding glass door. The suspect attempted to flee from police but was arrested.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 24: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Dodd Road in Burbank at 12:57 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 27: Officers arrested three people with warrants Thursday: first in the 500 block of Ward Street at 6:44 p.m., next in the 300 block of Southeast 17th Avenue at 9:58 p.m. and finally in the 1000 block of North Columbia Street at 11:34 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 27: Deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater at 10:27 a.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Jan. 26: Crews responded to a one-car crash in the 1000 block of Northeast Myra Road at 4:35 p.m.
Jan. 25: The department responded to a burn complaint near North Madison Street and Figueroa Street at 10:26 p.m.
Jan. 24: Crews went to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of West Tietan Street and Plaza Way at 11:46 a.m.
