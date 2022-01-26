In addition to investigating multiple vehicle prowls and a collision, police arrested a man who allegedly tried to kick in the front door of a local police station in this latest public safety report.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 25: Officers began Tuesday by arresting a man for reportedly trying to kick in the entrance doors at the Walla Walla Police Department at 7:59 a.m.
Later, they investigated a burglary in the 400 block of Tietan Street at 9:22 a.m. and a vehicle prowl in the 1600 block of Isaacs Avenue at 12:23 a.m.
Jan. 24: Officers arrested a man on a warrant near South Fourth Avenue and West Poplar Street at 3:47 p.m.
Jan. 23: Officers arrested a man on a warrant in the 400 block of South Eighth Avenue at 1:25 a.m.
Jan. 21: Police responded to a hit-and-run with damage to a utility pole in the 800 block of Daisy Lane at 2:41 a.m. Later, officers investigated a burglary in the 200 block of Rees Avenue at 10:52 a.m.
Jan. 20: Officers investigated two vehicle prowls: first in the 2900 block of Melrose Street at 8:01 a.m. and a second in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and Suites on Kelly Place at 4 p.m.
College Place Police Department:
Jan. 25: Officers assisted at a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southeast Larch Avenue and East Whitman Drive at 12:53 p.m. No one was injured.
