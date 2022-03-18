Vehicle prowls continue to show up on the safety log, this time in both Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 16: Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 7:24 a.m.
Later that morning, they investigated a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of Whitman Street at 11:58 a.m.
At 12:55, officers arrested a person with two warrants in the 1600 block of Plaza Way.
Finally, officers responded to a theft in the 1600 block of West Poplar Street at 4:01 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 17: Police investigated a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of De Haven Street at 3:07 a.m. and a theft in the 400 block of North Columbia Street at 5:31 p.m.
