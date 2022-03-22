A man arrested for fighting with his brother highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 22: Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of White Street at 1:07 a.m.
March 21: Officers started the new week in the 1200 block of Yellowhawk Way investigating a burglary at 5:56 a.m.
Later that morning, officers arrested someone for trespassing in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 11:20 a.m.
Officers then made a warrant arrest near the intersection Locust and Center streets at 3:35 p.m.
That evening officers arrested a person for fighting with his brother in the 1000 block of West birch Street at 6:25 p.m. and investigated a vehicle prowl in the YMCA parking lot on South Park Street at 6:36 p.m.
College Place Police Department
March 21: Police investigated a package theft in the 300 block of Damson Avenue at 2:22 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 21: Officers investigated a report of a stolen Honda Civic in the 100 block of De Haven Street at 6:22 a.m.
Later, they investigated a report of a phone stolen from a parked vehicle in the 00 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue at 10:57 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 21: Deputies investigated a theft in the 2600 block of Attalia East Road near Wallula at 6:13 p.m.
