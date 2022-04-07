A tree on fire by Foundry Vineyards in Walla Walla highlights the latest safety log.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 6: Deputies investigated harassment at Suzi’s Handy Mart in Weston at 7:37 a.m. Later, in Milton-Freewater, deputies investigated graffiti at Marie Dorian Park at 8:32 a.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
April 5: Firefighters were called to a tree on fire in the 1100 block of Abadie Street at 1:32 p.m. A planned burn of nearby bushes by Foundry Vineyards staff led to a small fire that firefighters controlled upon arrival.
Later, crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Myra and The Dalles Military roads at 8:22 p.m. Nobody was injured.
April 4: A very windy Monday saw crews out responding to wind-related issues.
First, they responded to wires down at the intersection of Spring and Harrison streets at 12:32 p.m.
Another report of a downed line, this time touching the sidewalk, took crews to the 1700 block of East Alder Street at 3:38 p.m.
Crews then went to lines hanging low over the street in the intersection of Fern Avenue and Pleasant Street at 5:12 p.m.
Finally, the department responded to yet another downed utility line in the 1000 block of East Alder Street at 6:25 p.m.
— From U-B reports
