Two false reports of fires at Walla Walla hotels highlight the Wednesday, Feb. 2, edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 1: Officers began the month by investigating a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of Wallowa Drive at 1:15 p.m., responding to a trespassing in the 400 block of East Rose Street at 4:48 p.m. and arresting a person with a warrant in the 1800 block of Plaza Way at 6:34 p.m.
Jan. 31: A busy final day of January began with officers investigating a theft in the 400 block of North Blue Street at 8:02 a.m., fraud in the 500 block of North 13th Avenue at 10:01 a.m. and burglary in the 900 block of Hobson Street at 10:32 a.m.
Later, officers went to the 3000 block of Melrose Street at 11:19 a.m. to investigate a theft.
A report of drug trafficking took officers to the 1600 block of Plaza Way at 11:21 a.m.
At 2:50 p.m., police arrested a person with multiple warrants in the 100 block of Avery Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31: Deputies took a report of embezzlement in the 300 block of EJ Hays Place in Waitsburg at 3:47 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 1: Deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 10:44 a.m. and a disturbance on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 1:58 p.m.
Later, they responded to a report of fraud on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater at 4:55 p.m. and an unauthorized entry of a vehicle on County Road in Milton-Freewater at 7:23 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Feb. 1: The department received two calls reporting fires at two different hotels. Both were false alarms. First, firefighters responded to the Super 8 by Wyndham Walla Walla, 2315 Eastgate St. North, at 4:29 a.m. when a woman reported that her room was on fire. Firefighters found no fire.
Later, a female caller reported a fire at the Best Western Plus Walla Walla Suites Inn, 7 E. Oak St. The call was canceled after staff at the hotel confirmed there was no fire. A fire department spokesperson said it is unknown whether the reports were made by the same person.
Jan. 31: Crews responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of East Alder and South Park streets at 11:42 a.m.
Later, crews helped with power lines hanging down but not touching the ground in the 00 block of Boyer Drive at 12:30 p.m.
