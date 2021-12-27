Local law enforcement spent Christmas weekend dealing with folks on Santa’s naughty list, while the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to at least one collision and a blown power transformer.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 25: On Christmas morning, deputies investigated the theft of a package containing about $1,000 worth of pool cues in the 00 block of Kooskooskie Road in Walla Walla County.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 24: At 11:18 a.m., police were called about graffiti at multiple locations around town.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 26: Deputies looked into an abandoned vehicle on Highway 11 in Weston at 12:08 a.m. Later, they visited Weston again for a hit-and-run on North Water Street at 3:41 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., they responded to a disturbance on County Road in Milton-Freewater.
Dec. 25: On Christmas day, deputies investigated a report of criminal mischief at the Outwest Motel on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 3:20 a.m. Later, deputies were dispatched to Weston where a vehicle slid off the roadway on Wildhorse Road at 5:43 p.m.
Dec. 24: Deputies went to Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater for a menacing person at 7:06 a.m. Christmas Eve. Later, they dealt with two abandoned vehicles in Milton-Freewater: one near Milton Cemetery Road and Grant Road at 7:26 a.m., and the other on East Appleton Road at 10:10 a.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Dec. 26: Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision near East Alder Street and South Division Street at 5:11 p.m. No one was injured.
Dec. 22: Firefighters were dispatched to Ninth Avenue for a report of two explosions heard and flames seen coming from the reader board at McDonalds. This was from a nearby power transformer failure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.