A man harassing people with a drone, a report of gunfire and a theft have kept local law enforcement busy this week.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 10: Deputies collected property found in the 3300 block of Reservoir Road at 8:41 a.m. Later, they investigated a man harassing others with a drone in the 200 block of South Hussey Street at 8:47 p.m.
Jan. 9: Deputies ran the license plate for an abandoned vehicle in Wallula and found that it did not match the vehicle. The vehicle was seized at 10:53 a.m. Deputies later investigated a theft in the 200 block of East Beech Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 12: Deputies assisted a driver of a disabled vehicle on Highway 11 in Weston at 12:57 a.m.
Jan. 11: They responded to a report of gunfire on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater at 6:28 p.m., however, they were unable to locate anything.
— From U-B reports
