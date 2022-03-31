Some positive news highlights the latest safety log: Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Touchet.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 30: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 5400 block of Frog Hollow Road in Touchet at 6:18.
Deputies then investigated two assaults: one in the 800 block of West Maple Street in Burbank at 9:48 a.m., and one in the 3500 block of Stateline Road south of College Place at 6:46 p.m.
March 29: Deputies took a report of child neglect in Prescott at 10:06 a.m.
Later, deputies investigated a report of a protection-order violation in the 300 block of Farmland Road, south of College Place, at 6:49 p.m. and the theft of a trailer in the 6800 block of Old Highway 12 at 10:01 p.m.
March 27: Deputies investigated a report of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Rooks Park and Mill Creek roads in Walla Walla at 5:34 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
March 30: Deputies began the day in Milton-Freewater looking into a report of trespassing on Eastside Road at 7:54 a.m.
Later, they investigated an abandoned vehicle on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater at 12:52 p.m.
A report of harassment took deputies to Spofford Road in Milton-Freewater at 11:51 p.m.
