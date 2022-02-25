Highlighting the latest edition of the safety log is the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office recovering a vehicle in Burbank that was stolen out of Pasco.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 25: Officers investigated an assault in the 400 block of Ash Street at 12:25 a.m.
Feb. 24: Officers look into a report of fraud in the 00 block of East Main Street at 9:22 a.m. and a hit-and-run at the intersection of Melrose Street and Canary Avenue at 9:35 a.m.
In the afternoon, they served a warrant in the 300 block of Woodland Avenue at 12:37 p.m. and investigated shoplifting in the 1600 block of West Poplar Street at 1:58 p.m.
Later that evening, officers arrested someone for possession of stolen property near the intersection of Otis and Alder streets at 4:58 p.m. and investigated the theft of a vehicle in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue at 6:51 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 24: Officers responded to two crashes Thursday. They investigated a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Myra Road and Rose Street at 8:10 a.m. They also went to the intersection of Lamperti Street and Meadowbrook Boulevard, where a vehicle slid into the curb at 8:58 a.m. No one was injured in either crash.
Later, officers went to the 700 block of Southeast Scenic Drive to investigate a theft at 10:27 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 22: Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from Pasco in the 12000 block of Dodd Road in Burbank at 8:16 a.m.
Feb. 21: A portable restroom on U.S. Highway 12 in Wallula was damaged by fireworks some time during the day.
Deputies also investigated an abandoned vehicle left in the road in the 2100 block of School Avenue near Walla Walla at 8:16 a.m. The vehicle was towed.
