A stolen recreation vehicle highlights the latest safety log.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 3: Deputies looked into a driving complaint at Weston McEwen High School at 8:41 a.m.
Later, still in Weston, deputies investigated a disturbance on East Main Street at 6:08 p.m.
At 10:37 p.m., deputies were in Milton-Freewater responding to report of trespassing on Highway 332.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 2: Deputies investigated a stolen recreation vehicle in the 100 block of Langdon Road south of Walla Walla at 7:29 p.m.
Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
