A woman threatening to release a nude photo of a man unless he paid her money highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 9: Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Jasper Mountain Road in Waitsburg at 3:53 p.m.
April 8: Deputies assisted the Washington State Patrol with a DUI investigation on U.S. Highway 12 at 10:09 a.m.
April 4: Deputies investigated a report of a woman threatening to release a nude photo of a man unless he paid her $1,000.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 9: Deputies investigated a theft on South Broad Street in Weston at 4:01 p.m.
April 8: Deputies looked into a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park in Milton-Freewater at 8:29 a.m.
Later, they went to Weston for a report of criminal mischief on Louden Lane at 3:26 p.m.
Back in Milton-Freewater, deputies went to Jalisco Market to investigate a report of an unauthorized entry of a vehicle at 7:56 p.m.
