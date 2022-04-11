U-B Emergency Services for 1/30/20

A woman threatening to release a nude photo of a man unless he paid her money highlights the latest safety log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

April 9: Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Jasper Mountain Road in Waitsburg at 3:53 p.m.

April 8: Deputies assisted the Washington State Patrol with a DUI investigation on U.S. Highway 12 at 10:09 a.m.

April 4: Deputies investigated a report of a woman threatening to release a nude photo of a man unless he paid her $1,000.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

April 9: Deputies investigated a theft on South Broad Street in Weston at 4:01 p.m.

April 8: Deputies looked into a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park in Milton-Freewater at 8:29 a.m.

Later, they went to Weston for a report of criminal mischief on Louden Lane at 3:26 p.m.

Back in Milton-Freewater, deputies went to Jalisco Market to investigate a report of an unauthorized entry of a vehicle at 7:56 p.m.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment