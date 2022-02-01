Police investigated a report of someone firing a gun into the air, a report of a brick thrown through a car window and burglary of two storage units.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 31: Officers took a report of a stolen lawn ornament in the 1000 block of Southeast Birch Avenue at 13:30 p.m. and a report of graffiti on a fence near the intersection of Southeast Elm Street and Southeast Fourth Street at 4:20 p.m.
Later, they went to the 1000 block of Southwest Puff Lane at 7:32 p.m. to investigate a burglary. Two storage units were broken into, but it’s unknown if anything was stolen.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 30: Deputies responded to a brick thrown through a car window in the 1200 block of Shelton Road just east of Walla Walla at 11:08 a.m.
Jan.29: Deputies investigated two reports near Burbank including a vehicle prowl in the 23000 block of Ice Harbor Drive at 12:57 a.m. and a burglary in the 1500 block of Lake Road at 9:22 a.m.
Later, deputies responded to the 700 block of a Frog Hollow Road west of College Place after a report of someone shooting a handgun into the air at 7:29 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 1: Deputies investigated trespassing on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 5:30 a.m.
