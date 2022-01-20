Reports of theft and burglary have kept officers in the Valley — on both sides of the state boarder — busy the last few days.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 19: Officers spent Wednesday investigating a burglary in the 700 block of West Rose Street at 6:43 a.m., a theft in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue at 10:33 a.m. and a missing person in the 1100 block of West Alder Street at 4:09 p.m.
Jan. 18: Officers arrested someone on a warrant in the 400 block of West Poplar Street at 10:29 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 19: Police went to a two-vehicle collision in the 500 block of South College Avenue at 4:15 p.m. No was injured, and the collision did not block the roadway.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 19: Officers responded to graffiti at Yantis Park at 1:26 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 19: Deputies investigated a theft on South Washington Street in Weston at 9:38 a.m. Later, they responded to a trespassing complaint on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 18: Deputies went to Milton-Freewater to investigate an unauthorized use of a vehicle on Appleton Road at 10:01 a.m.
Jan. 17: Deputies investigated a disturbance on South Broad Street in Weston at 5:23 p.m.
Jan. 16: Deputies were dispatched to the Waterhole Tavern in Milton-Freewater to a fight at midnight.
Later, they investigated reports of trespassing on Cold Springs Loop in Weston at 9:11 a.m., on West Sherman Street in Athena at 12:19 p.m. and on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 1:34 p.m.
Jan. 15: Deputies responded to a burglary on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater at 12:40 p.m.
