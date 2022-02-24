A package stolen — not from a front porch but instead from a post office — highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 23: Police responded to a report of a missing person in the 300 block of Bellevue Avenue at 10:05 a.m. They also arrested someone with a warrant in the 00 block of East Moore Street at 1:28 p.m.
Officers also responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Alder Street at 8:05 p.m.
Feb. 22: Officers went to a disturbance in the 700 block of Balm Street at 11:34 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 23: Deputies responded to a report of a stolen package from the Weston post office at 10:34 a.m.
Later, they investigated a hit-and-run collision at Ranch and Home on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater at 2:18 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 23: Officers investigated graffiti on the wall of a building in the 100 block of Northeast Rose Street at 3:38 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Feb. 22: Paramedics went to a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of South College Avenue and Southeast Sunny Drive at 11:06 p.m. No additional information provided.
Feb. 20: Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Plaza Way and West Tietan Street at 6:50 p.m. No additional information provided.
Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
