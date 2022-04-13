A report of gunfire took Umatilla County deputies to Milton-Freewater. However, they were unable to locate anything suspicious.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 12: Police arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of Poplar Street at 10:30 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 11: Deputies arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of West Alder Street in Walla Walla at 11:59 a.m.
Later, deputies took a report of a person driving through a property and damaging a mailbox and fence near the intersection of Reser Road and School Avenue east of Walla Walla at 11:03 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 13: Deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Centerville RV Park in Athena at 12:16 a.m.
April 12: Deputies took a report of harassment on East Van Buren Street in Athena at 8:51 p.m.
April 11: Deputies were in Milton-Freewater on Monday investigating a burglary on Appleton Road at 10:50 a.m.
Later, they responded to a report of gunfire on West Ballou Road in Milton-Freewater at 12:07 p.m. However, they were unable to locate anything suspicious.
Still in Milton-Freewater, deputies investigated a vehicle prowl on Stateline Road at 5:20 p.m.
