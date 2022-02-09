Three thefts in Milton-Freewater on Tuesday kept the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office busy.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 8: Officers investigated a burglary in the 1100 block of West Elm Street at 2:38 p.m.
Feb. 7: Officers arrested a person with a warrant near the intersection of East Rose and North Palouse streets at 12:30 p.m.
Officers then responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Plaza Way at 12:33 p.m., a report of a stolen vehicle in the 00 block of North Third Avenue at 2:10 p.m. and an assault in the 300 block of North Seventh Avenue at 2:42 p.m.
Later that evening, they responded to a vehicle prowl near the intersection of Stanton Street and Isaacs Avenue and a report of a stolen cell phone, debit card and personal documents from a shopping cart at Safeway on Rose Street at 10:55 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 8: Officers went to the 1300 block of South College Avenue at 1:47 p.m. to investigate a burglary.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8: Deputies investigated an assault in the 700 block of Maple Street in Waitsburg at 8:55 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8: Deputies went to Milton-Freewater to multiple thefts including on Highway 11 at 8:54 a.m., on North Columbia Street at 10:20 a.m. and at the intersection of Highway 11 and North Columbia Street at 2:37 p.m.
