A report of gunshots in Milton-Freewater highlights the latest edition of the safety log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Feb. 22: Officers investigated vandalism at Washington Park at 9:40 a.m.

Feb. 21: Officers investigated an assault in the 2000 block of Glen Erin Drive at 5:41 p.m.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 22: Deputies investigated a theft on West College Street in Athena at 9:46 a.m.

Feb. 21: Deputies assisted at a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Athena at 1:56 p.m.

Later, they responded to a report of gunshots on Edwards Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:19 p.m. No additional information provided.

Feb. 19: Deputies went to the Athena post office in response to a complaint of an intoxicated person at 11:54 a.m.

