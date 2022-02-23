A report of gunshots in Milton-Freewater highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 22: Officers investigated vandalism at Washington Park at 9:40 a.m.
Feb. 21: Officers investigated an assault in the 2000 block of Glen Erin Drive at 5:41 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 22: Deputies investigated a theft on West College Street in Athena at 9:46 a.m.
Feb. 21: Deputies assisted at a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Athena at 1:56 p.m.
Later, they responded to a report of gunshots on Edwards Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:19 p.m. No additional information provided.
Feb. 19: Deputies went to the Athena post office in response to a complaint of an intoxicated person at 11:54 a.m.
