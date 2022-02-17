A report of gunfire in Milton-Freewater highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 15: Officers investigated identity theft in the 600 block of Craig Street at 12:57 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 16: Deputies investigated identity theft in the 600 block of Mill Creek Road east of Walla Walla at 9:49 a.m. and a burglary in the 2500 block of Dell Avenue west of Walla Walla at 5:45 p.m.
Later, they investigated an assault in the 300 block of West Eighth Street in Waitsburg at 9:04 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 17: Deputies responded to unauthorized use of a vehicle on North Second Street in Athena at 2:00 a.m.
Feb. 16: Deputies began the day investigating trespassing on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater at 1:20 a.m.
Later, deputies responded to the unauthorized use of a vehicle on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater. Then, still in Milton-Freewater, they investigated a trespassing on Tum A Lum Road in at 2:24 p.m.
At 10:05 p.m., deputies looked into a report of a man firing shots into the ground to try to scare someone on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 15: Deputies attended a two-vehicle collision on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater at 10:39 a.m. No one was injured.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Feb. 16: Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle rollover on North Clinton Street at 4:59 p.m. The driver declined transportation to a hospital.
