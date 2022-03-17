U-B Emergency Services

Drugs found by TSA agents at the local airport highlight the latest safety log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

March 13: Deputies responded to report of a possible DUI on Birch Street in Burbank at 9:07 p.m.

March 10: Deputies investigated a hit-and-run collision on Dodd Road in Burbank at 8:42 a.m. and responded to an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Alder Street in Walla Walla at 2:27 p.m.

March 9: Drugs were confiscated by TSA at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office at 5:03 a.m.

Walla Walla County Fire Department

March 15: At 3:19 p.m., crews began to respond to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 about 10 miles west of Walla Walla, but they were called off on the way when the occupants the of vehicles reported they didn’t need to be transported.

