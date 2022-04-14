This traffic stop led to more trouble for the passenger than the driver. This warrant arrest highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 13: Officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of West Rose Street at 9:01 a.m.
At 2:40 p.m., what started as a traffic stop near the intersection of state Route 125 and Harvey Shaw Road ended with an arrest when officers realized a passenger in the stopped vehicle was wanted on three warrants
Later, officers investigated a fraud in the 100 block of Fishtrap Lane at 2:40 p.m. and trespassing in the 00 block of East Rose Street at 9:24 p.m.
April 12: Officers started their Tuesday responding to a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Whitney Road and Third Avenue at 12:27 a.m.
Officers investigated trespassing in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue at 11:03 a.m.
Police arrested someone for an alleged DUI at Alder and Roosevelt streets at 7:02 p.m.
April 11: Officers served a warrant in the 1500 block of West Rose Street at 8:14 a.m.
Later, officers arrested someone accused of assault in the 00 block of East George Street at 2:20 p.m.
Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office
April 13: Deputies investigated a burglary in the 3900 block of Peppers Bridge Road south of College Place at 5:41 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 13: Officers made a warrant arrest in the 900 block of Cowl Street at 10:13 a.m.
