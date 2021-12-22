Local law enforcement spent Tuesday investigating a stolen lunchbox, a package theft and multiple vehicle prowls.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 21: Officers responded to two vehicle prowls Tuesday morning. The first was in the 800 block of Airport Road at 8:51 a.m. and the other in the 200 block of West Birch Street at 10:38 a.m.
Officers also executed two warrants: one in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue at 4:30 p.m. and one in the 400 block of West Maple Street at 10:11 p.m.
At 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a weapons violation in the 500 block of South Ninth Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 21: On Monday, deputies investigated a burglary in the 400 block of A Street.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 21: Officers responded to crash at 11:49 a.m. involving a car and a Valley Transit bus. No one was hurt, and the collision did not block the roadway. However, minor damage was reported.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 21: A package was stolen off the front porch of a home in the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue some time before 8:26 a.m. Monday.
Later, police responded to a call of somebody breaking a car window to steal a lunchbox in the 00 block of Columbia Street at 5:42 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.