An SUV was stolen in Milton-Freewater while its owner was unloading items from it. Meanwhile, a driver in Walla Walla who fled the scene of a hit-and-run later admitted his involvement to police. All this and more in the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 31: Officers arrested a woman with a warrant near Third Avenue and Walnut Street at 2:51 p.m. Officers made another warrant arrest in the 500 block of Catherine Street at 3:39 p.m.
Later, police went to the 200 block of Whitman Street at 3:59 p.m. where a car had been damaged by a BB gun.
Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision in the 200 block of North Fourth Avenue at 9:39 p.m. A driver struck a parked car and then fled the scene without notifying the owner of the parked car. However, the driver later confessed to police and was cited.
Later that night, officers responded to a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of North Sixth Avenue at 11:30 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 31: Officers took a report of a vehicle stolen while its owner was unloading items from it in the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue at 11:19 a.m. Officers have listed the white 2005 Chevy Equinox as a stolen vehicle in state and national systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.