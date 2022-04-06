The latest safety log contains some positive news: The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen camping trailer.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 5: Deputies arrested someone with a warrant in the 100 block of Main Street in Waitsburg at 2:52 p.m.
April 4: Deputies investigated a hit-and-run collision in the 700 block of Preston Avenue in Waitsburg at 3:21 p.m.
April 3: The Sheriff’s Office recovered missing mail near Harbart and Mill Creek roads at 10:55 a.m.
April 2: Deputies found a stolen camping trailer in the 3000 block of Isaacs Avenue in Walla Walla at 6:46 p.m.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 4: Officers responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Second Avenue at 7:09 a.m.
Later, they arrested someone for allegedly violating a protection order in the 00 block of South Touchet Street at 8:22 a.m.
April 3: Officers investigated an assault in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue at 2:04 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 5: Officers talked with a person at 3:40 a.m. who said his 1990 Toyota Camry was stolen sometime overnight in the 800 block of North Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 5: In Milton-Freewater, deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 339 at 10:34 a.m. and a civil complaint on Highway 11 at 2:39 p.m.
In Weston, deputies responded to a report of harassment at J and J Snack Foods at 1:52 p.m.
