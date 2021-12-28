Local law enforcement spent Monday, Dec. 27, responding to collisions on slippery winter roads.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 24: Officers responded to a report of graffiti in the 1600 block of Southeast Lamperti Street at 11:27 a.m.
Dec. 27: Officers were dispatched to a single car collision at the corner of Old Milton Highway and Braden Road at 11:51 p.m. No one was injured in the incident but there was damage to a sign.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Dec. 24: Deputies responded to a burglary on Kellogg Hallow Road at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 27: At 2:42 p.m., deputies investigated a report of harassment on Cold Springs Loop in Weston. Later, deputies checked on a car that slid off the road near Tum A Lum Road and State Line Road in Milton-Freewater at 11:28 p.m.
